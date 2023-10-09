Spartan Fund Management Inc. Buys 81,791 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEMKT:MAG)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEMKT:MAG – Free Report) by 817.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,791 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,378,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 8.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MAG Silver by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,930,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,795,000 after acquiring an additional 46,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEMKT:MAG opened at $10.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAG Silver ( NYSEMKT:MAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAG Silver

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEMKT:MAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.