Spartan Fund Management Inc. Has $31,000 Stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 117,696.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588,481 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Valaris by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Valaris

In related news, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $377,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $307,020,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,766,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,395,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $377,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE VAL opened at $73.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.28. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.32 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 7.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Valaris from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valaris from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

