Spartan Fund Management Inc. Increases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6,665.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 193,292 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

DAL opened at $35.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

