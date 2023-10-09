Spartan Fund Management Inc. Purchases 123,546 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 2,244.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,546 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $46.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.57. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $59.10.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.