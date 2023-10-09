SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $794.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 74.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

