SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stock Holdings Increased by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $442,083,000,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $89.04 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $94.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.44.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

