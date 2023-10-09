Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Guggenheim

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.99% from the company’s previous close.

SR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Get Spire alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Spire

Spire Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE SR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,456. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.87. Spire has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $75.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Spire

In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 779 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $47,067.18. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,817.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $47,067.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,470 shares in the company, valued at $88,817.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $296,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,100 shares of company stock worth $450,592. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SR. Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 23.9% during the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 24,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Spire in the second quarter worth approximately $644,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 2.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Spire by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spire

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.