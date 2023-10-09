Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Downgraded by Redburn Atlantic

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Redburn Atlantic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.04.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $160.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 1.70. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $182.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.19.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.89). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.48%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 148.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

