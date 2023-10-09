SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Northland Securities increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.67.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPSC

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $173.61 on Thursday. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $116.58 and a one year high of $196.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.93 and its 200 day moving average is $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.58 and a beta of 0.80.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $130.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.50 million. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in SPS Commerce by 7.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth about $2,334,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 456.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.