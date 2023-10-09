SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Price Target Cut to GBX 290

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 290 ($3.51) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SSP Group from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 340 ($4.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.51) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 314.17 ($3.80).

Shares of LON SSPG opened at GBX 197.20 ($2.38) on Thursday. SSP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 181.45 ($2.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 283.20 ($3.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 228.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 246.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19,720.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, insider Patrick Coveney acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £149,250 ($180,406.14). In other SSP Group news, insider Patrick Coveney bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £149,250 ($180,406.14). Also, insider Mike Clasper acquired 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 233 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £138,635 ($167,575.24). Insiders bought 134,580 shares of company stock valued at $28,807,468 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in the United kingdom and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

