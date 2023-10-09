SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.77.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.92.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $301.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. Research analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,644,000 after purchasing an additional 349,449 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

