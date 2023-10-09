Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,721 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,338 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 2.9% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,064 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 40,090 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.19.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $92.85 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.54. The firm has a market cap of $106.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

