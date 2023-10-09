Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.19.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,188,976. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.55. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

