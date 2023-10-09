Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.19.

Get Starbucks alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $92.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average of $100.55. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Starbucks by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 985 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.