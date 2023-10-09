Sterneck Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.72. 121,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,942. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $20.73.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
