Sterneck Capital Management LLC Buys 700 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 196,221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,724,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,434,000 after buying an additional 14,716,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 13,125,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,655,000 after buying an additional 333,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 223,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,383. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.69. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average is $30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $977.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Get Our Latest Report on The Carlyle Group

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $835,794.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,221,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,525,021.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $835,794.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,221,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,525,021.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 3,012,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,006.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,012,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,006.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,916 shares of company stock worth $2,747,882 over the last 90 days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.