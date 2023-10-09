Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,612 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,058,665,000 after acquiring an additional 29,197,690 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 161.8% during the first quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 6,693,394 shares of the airline’s stock worth $217,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136,264 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $93,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,908,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,131,466. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.82%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

