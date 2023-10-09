Sterneck Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBMF. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.72. 56,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,135. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $732.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

