Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 775 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,219,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,586,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $104.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on T. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

