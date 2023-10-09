Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Imperial Petroleum Call Options (NASDAQ:IMPP)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,759 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 272% compared to the average volume of 742 call options.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Performance

IMPP traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.69. 930,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,933. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. Imperial Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $7.33.

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a return on equity of 82.55% and a net margin of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $59.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Imperial Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMPP. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Petroleum by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54,688 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

