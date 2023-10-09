Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Imperial Petroleum Call Options (NASDAQ:IMPP)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,759 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 272% compared to the average volume of 742 call options.
Imperial Petroleum Stock Performance
IMPP traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.69. 930,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,933. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. Imperial Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $7.33.
Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a return on equity of 82.55% and a net margin of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $59.04 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Imperial Petroleum
Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.
