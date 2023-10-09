StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGYS. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.40.

Agilysys Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $70.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.59. Agilysys has a one year low of $50.64 and a one year high of $88.16. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 164.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $70,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,145.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Agilysys by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Agilysys by 751.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Agilysys by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading

