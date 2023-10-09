StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the airline’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.