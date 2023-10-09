StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Superconductor

American Superconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a market cap of $208.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.60. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $17.37.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.75 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 34.15%. On average, analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Superconductor by 32.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in American Superconductor by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Superconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in American Superconductor by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.