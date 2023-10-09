StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Trading Up 1.5 %

AXR opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. The company has a market cap of $89.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.01. AMREP has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 45.30%.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $27,487.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,629.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,783 shares of company stock valued at $62,323. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AMREP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in AMREP during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMREP by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of AMREP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMREP in the first quarter worth about $1,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

