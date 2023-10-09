StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $49.82 on Thursday. Andersons has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $53.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Andersons will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 9,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $515,137.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,898,975.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 55,788 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total value of $2,815,620.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,743.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 9,878 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $515,137.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,291 shares in the company, valued at $6,898,975.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,153 shares of company stock worth $6,892,300. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Andersons by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,177,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Andersons by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Andersons by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

