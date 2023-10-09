StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

NYSE:AC opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. The company has a market cap of $752.61 million, a P/E ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.05. Associated Capital Group has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $42.97.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 122.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $33,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,548. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 87.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 305.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

