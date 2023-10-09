StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BCS cut their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.67.

Get Barclays alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Barclays

Barclays Trading Down 2.6 %

BCS opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.35. Barclays has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 22.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.1398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,972,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,114 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Barclays by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,760,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,456 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after buying an additional 412,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,555,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,525,000 after buying an additional 1,206,068 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,958,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,650,000 after buying an additional 116,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.