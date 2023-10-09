StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.10.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $52.03 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 86.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,806,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,566,176 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $230,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

