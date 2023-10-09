StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bunge (NYSE:BG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.50.

Bunge Trading Up 1.7 %

BG opened at $104.88 on Thursday. Bunge has a twelve month low of $83.68 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.03.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.48%.

Insider Transactions at Bunge

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,529.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bunge

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Bunge by 45.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Bunge by 242.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

