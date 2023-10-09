StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.13.

Crestwood Equity Partners Price Performance

CEQP stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $31.46.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 281.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 17,483.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 629.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at $99,000. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Featured Articles

