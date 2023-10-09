StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair cut FibroGen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America cut FibroGen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut FibroGen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

FibroGen Price Performance

Shares of FGEN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.71. 216,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,538. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $69.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.57.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.07. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 246.75%. The business had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FibroGen will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,031 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 331,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

(Get Free Report)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Stories

