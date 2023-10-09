StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HIMX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Himax Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $980.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.06.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 556.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

