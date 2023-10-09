StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on ICF International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on ICF International from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $125.49 on Thursday. ICF International has a 12-month low of $94.53 and a 12-month high of $136.82. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.59.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.63 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ICF International will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,098 shares in the company, valued at $276,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,690. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,033,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ICF International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,814,000 after buying an additional 31,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,610,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 220,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,447,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 31.8% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 217,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

