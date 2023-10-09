StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $269.22.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $239.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $171.43 and a twelve month high of $268.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.41.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.45%. Research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco boosted its stake in ICON Public by 1,254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 5,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

