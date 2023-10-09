StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $80.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. InterDigital has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $98.69.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. InterDigital had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 22.62%.

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $209,380.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,032.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $30,401.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $209,380.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,032.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,564 shares of company stock worth $295,246. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter worth $113,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

