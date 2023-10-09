StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IRWD. JMP Securities started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a d- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $12.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 55.17% and a negative net margin of 214.68%. The company had revenue of $107.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany acquired 36,072 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $300,119.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,804,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,561,000 after acquiring an additional 486,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,454,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,665,000 after buying an additional 567,365 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,670,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,612,000 after buying an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,611,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,989 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,319,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,599,000 after acquiring an additional 681,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

