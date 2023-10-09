StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOB. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $28.80 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 11,521.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 36.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 25.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

