StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $553.46.

MPWR stock traded down $5.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $468.24. 71,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,543. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $595.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $493.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $4,046,792.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,202,315.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $42,841,149 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,764 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 516.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,441,000 after acquiring an additional 733,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,233,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,731,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

