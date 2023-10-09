StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NSTG. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NanoString Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.17.

NanoString Technologies stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,931. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $59.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.64. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.22). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 548.25% and a negative net margin of 115.14%. The company had revenue of $44.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 1,414.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

