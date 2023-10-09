StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTRS. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NTRS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.94. 234,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.32. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $65.50 and a 12-month high of $100.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,146,004,000 after buying an additional 71,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $921,914,000 after buying an additional 731,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,788,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $657,985,000 after buying an additional 237,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 17.8% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,221,000 after acquiring an additional 772,279 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

