StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STKS. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $161.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.44. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $9.40.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.41 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 20.19%. Analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 460.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

