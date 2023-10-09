StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Penumbra Price Performance

NYSE PEN opened at $225.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.69. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $144.76 and a 52-week high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.98, for a total value of $3,121,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.98, for a total value of $3,121,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.99, for a total transaction of $40,968.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,058.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,196,906. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,185,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $99,266,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 331.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after purchasing an additional 246,451 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 7,117.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 238,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $36,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

