StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Noble Financial dropped their price objective on RCI Hospitality from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

RCI Hospitality Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $57.53 on Thursday. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $97.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.99.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.32). RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

Insider Transactions at RCI Hospitality

In other news, major shareholder Adw Capital Management, Llc sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $480,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 941,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,563,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 488 shares of company stock valued at $31,377 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 389.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 135.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 52,799 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 716.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares in the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Recommended Stories

