StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RLJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.14.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLJ

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

RLJ stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.71. 201,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,917. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.