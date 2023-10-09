StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Rogers Stock Down 1.7 %

ROG traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,046. Rogers has a 52 week low of $98.45 and a 52 week high of $240.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Rogers had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $230.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $41,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,901.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Anne K. Roby purchased 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.06 per share, with a total value of $46,638.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,056.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $41,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,901.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Rogers by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rogers by 115.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Rogers in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

