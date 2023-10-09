StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sanofi

Sanofi Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SNY stock opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.