StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMTC. TheStreet cut shares of Semtech from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Summit Insights raised shares of Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of Semtech from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.85.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $22.66 on Thursday. Semtech has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $238.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.37 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Semtech will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,649.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,649.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Semtech by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Semtech by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Semtech by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares during the period.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

