StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Sohu.com Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. Sohu.com has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $17.25.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $152.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.69 million. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sohu.com during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 15,023.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 117,363.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

