StockNews.com Begins Coverage on STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. William Blair downgraded STAAR Surgical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.50.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $81.81.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $263,916.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 75,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.62 per share, with a total value of $2,832,748.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,469,723 shares in the company, valued at $356,250,979.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,916.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 352,644 shares of company stock valued at $13,936,203 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $13,518,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 28.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Articles

