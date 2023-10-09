StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.00.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $42.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 184.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $669.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stericycle will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stericycle

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 42.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,466,000 after purchasing an additional 833,215 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,286,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,363,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 55,818.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 445,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,697,000 after purchasing an additional 444,871 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 29.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,669,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,528,000 after purchasing an additional 379,761 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stericycle



Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

